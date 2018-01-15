Council to fill open seat

ZILLAH — Now that Scott Carmack has been promoted to mayor, the City Council has the task of filling his former seat on council.
Council will interview the three persons who have asked to be appointed at the council meeting today at 6 p.m. at council chambers.
The applicants under consideration are Beth Husted, John Simmons and Clayton Barr.
