Darigold adds new product

— Darigold, which has a large cheese production plant in Sunnyside, has announced that Salted Caramel Milk will be part of its Old Fashioned Milk product line.

This rich, decadent beverage is made with farm fresh whole milk and cream, utilizing the highest-quality ingredients.

“This Salted Caramel Milk has us already ready to throw those new year’s resolutions out the door,” said Sam Cohen, senior director of marketing at Darigold. “We are excited to expand our Old Fashioned Milk product line and improve flavored milk offerings.”