Foot care clinic offered

GRANDVIEW — The monthly foot clinic offered at the city’s Community Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
The clinic is offered twice a month at the center, 812 Wallace Way.
GRANDVIEW — The monthly foot clinic offered at the city’s Community Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
The clinic is offered twice a month at the center, 812 Wallace Way.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment