Keith S. Ashley, 88, of Grandview, died Jan. 10, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Grandview.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to honor Keith’s memory may contribute to the Grandview Fire Department.

