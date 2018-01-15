MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday January 16 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 19 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 16 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, salad with ranch dressing, mixed fruit, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, January 19 – Pepperoni pizza, corn, cucumbers with ranch, pineapple, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 15 – NO SCHOOL. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.
Tuesday, January 16 – Chicken teriyaki, whole grain brown rice, broccoli, carroteenies, water chestnuts, apple, pineapple pouch, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Whole grain taco shells, beef crumbles, shredded cheese, lettuce, refried beans, salsa, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Lasagna, whole wheat roll, Romaine salad mix, cherry tomatoes, broccoli with low fat ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Friday, January 19 – Chicken nuggets, baby bakers, chick peas, celery sticks with low fat ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 16 – Mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 19 – Yogurt parfait or assorted cereal or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 16 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Swedish meatballs, brown rice, par baked breadstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Breaded chicken nuggets, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, January 19 – Cheese zombies, tomato rice soup, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 16 – Cocoa Puff cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Blueberry muffin, fruit juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Breakfast pizza, fruit slices, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, January 19 – Cinnamon Toast cereal, whole grain toast, fruit, craisins, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 15 – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 16 – Whole grain corndog, chips, carrots, cauliflower with dip, whole orange, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 17 – Taco snack, bean salsa, snap peas with dip, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, January 18 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, potato smiles, broccoli with dip, satsuma, variety milk.
Friday, January 19 – Toasted cheese sandwich, carrots, cucumber with dip, fresh apple, variety milk.
