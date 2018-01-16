Zillah girls undefeated

ZILLAH — The undefeated girls basketball team notched a come-from-behind win, 53-51, on Saturday over 1A rival La Salle (9-4).
The Leopards’ fourth-quarter performance pushed them over the margin.
The girls trailed 41-34 going into the final quarter.
But the Leopards (13-0) rallied to outscore the Lightening, 19-10 for the final margin.
The Leopards will face league rival Granger tonight in the Spartans new gymnasium.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
