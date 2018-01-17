Changes in meeting time

SUNNYSIDE — A special meeting of the Parks and Recreation Board that had called for 4:30 p.m. today was changed to 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Community Center at 1521 S. First St., Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said.
The active agenda includes, updates on parks, stump removal, tree planting and potential new parks on the south side of town.
