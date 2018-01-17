Maria Sabeda, 57, of Sunnyside died Jan. 14, 2018,in Sunnyside.

She was born Nov. 9, 1960 in Caarrizo Springs, Texas.

Service date and time will be at a later time.

Those who wish to sign Maria’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.