Ofimio V. Sanchez, 77, of Mabton, died Jan. 15, 2018, in Richland.
He was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Donna, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
A viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at the Neighborhood Assembly of God, Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow at the Mabton City Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Ofimo’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
