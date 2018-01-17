On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, Timothy “Tim” Andrew Pettey passed from this life into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Our beloved husband, daddy, brother, pastor, coach, and friend, Tim is now completely healed. He has been reunited with his dear parents, and is waiting for us to join him in heaven someday.

Tim was born on Aug. 17, 1956, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Marvin and Alice June (Williams) Pettey. He was the third child, joining brother Marvin and sister Ruth. Tim grew up attending church with his family, and at a young age, asked Jesus to be his personal savior. When Tim was in high school, God called him into the ministry and he followed that calling for the rest of his life.

Tim went to Biola University where he received a Bachelor degree in Christian Education. While at Biola, Tim worked with the youth at Sunkist Baptist Church in Anaheim Calif. In 1980, Tim became the youth pastor at Grace Baptist Church in in Santa Maria, Calif.

On May 3, 1986, Tim married his best friend, Janette in her hometown of Ontario, Ore. The early years of their marriage were very special as they spent time hanging out with high school students and taking them to camps and on fun adventures.

Tim’s desire was to reach his generation with the Gospel of Christ, so the Petteys left Santa Maria in 1991, and moved to Portland, Ore., where Tim earned his Master of Exegetical Theology degree at Western Seminary.

They loved living in Portland and the Northwest, but the Central California Coast was calling to them. In 1992, they moved back to Santa Maria, and started Crosspoint Community Church. Tim was the senior pastor there for 20 years.

In 1994, Tim was thrilled to become a daddy when Hannah Elizabeth joined the family. He relished his new role, and was the “Best Daddy Ever”. In 1998, Rebekah Angelique was born and the Pettey family was complete.

Tim went to every sporting event and dance recital, and school function. He loved his girls with a fierce father’s love, and was always proud of them. Because of his example, the girls know about God’s love for them, and what a good husband and father should be like.

Tim loved all sports, but football was his passion. He played football in high school, and was given the opportunity to coach high school football which he truly enjoyed. He coached the offensive line at Santa Maria High School from 1981 until 1990, and then at Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria, from 1992 until 2011. He loved his “Big Dawgs” and the other coaches, and was thrilled to be under the Friday night lights.



As a family, Friday nights were football nights and the girls would all be in the stands cheering on their favorite coach.

In July 2013, the family moved to Sunnyside, where Tim was the pastor at First Baptist Church. The congregation was so warm and welcoming that it felt like home right away. Coach Tim even picked up the whistle again and was a volunteer o-line coach for the Sierra Vista Middle School seventh grade team. He loved his “Little Big Dawgs” and the time spent with the other coaches.

In February 2016, Tim was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma. For almost 2 years, Tim battled this disease with the utmost grace and faith in God’s plan for his life. He knew that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” and was never afraid. He wanted his battle to make a difference in people’s lives. He wanted God to use it to bring people who were far away from God into a relationship with their Savior.

Tim is survived by his wife Janette of Zillah, daughters Hannah Pettey of Newberg, Ore, and Rebekah Pettey of Fresno, Calif.; brother Marvin (Janice) Pettey of San Francisco, Calif.; sister Ruth (Bill) Neelans of Tucson, Ariz.; Janette’s parents Drexell and Myrna Barnes of Payette, Idaho; sister-in-law Natalie Barnes of Salem, Ore.; brother-in-law Drexell (Paige) Barnes of Bend, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and June Pettey.

Tim loved people and he loved bringing them closer to God. He would want you to know, that Heaven is a real place. Jesus’ death and resurrection made it possible for you to have a personal relationship with God. If you do not have a relationship with God, Tim would want you to find a bible teaching church and check out the claims of the gospel. Talk with someone that you know who is a Jesus follower.

“Don’t live this life afraid of the end, live like you know where you are going.”

There will be a celebration of Tim’s life at Sunnyside First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Pettey Memorial Camp Scholarship fund at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria, Calif. Donations will be used to send students to Winter Camp at Hume Lake Christian Camps.

To donate visit www.gracesantamaria.org/giving. Donations can be made online, or a check can be sent to Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria, Calif., with “Tim Pettey Memorial Camp Scholarship” in the memo line.

The family would like to thank NorthStar Lodge in Yakima, Prestige Parkside in Union Gap and Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima for the excellent care that Tim received.

