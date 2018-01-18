Fiesta time for families

GRANDVIEW — A party for families will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
The event, “Happy Fiesta,” is the project of high school seniors Christa Hernandez, Chelsey Madrigal and Angela Gonzalez.
There will be a small admission fee at the door.
