Grizzlies drop in rankings

The Sunnyside High School girls wrestling team has dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 in the state polls.

Current individuals ranked among the Grizzlies are No. 2 Stephanie Blankenship (110), No. 6 Lourdes Torres (155) and Elizabet Espinoza (170), and No. 9 Aaliyah Chavez (105) and Mireya Sanchez (120).