Ofimio V. Sanchez, 77, of Mabton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Richland.

Ofimio was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in Donna, Texas, the son of Felicita (Vasquez) and Geronimo Sanchez. He received his education in Texas. On Sept. 6, 1960, he married Maria “Toña” A. Sanchez in Oregon. The family moved to Mabton, in the 1970s where Ofimio started O. Sanchez Trucking (driving Old Blue), which he owned and operated for many years.

Ofimio’s home was a gathering place for family and friends, to talk about old times, enjoy football games each weekend and just share the love they had for each other. He was an avid Seahawk fan but grew up as a Cowboys fan.

Ofimio is survived by five children Ofimio V. Sanchez Jr. (Eliticia) of Outlook, David V. Sanchez (Elsa) of Mabton, Norma Torres (Ismael) of Everson, Ricardo Sanchez (Liz) and Daniel V. Sanchez (Laura) all of Mabton, 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters.

He is preceded in death by parents, wife Maria “Toña” A. Sanchez in 2014, one grandson, Alvino C. Sanchez, and two sisters.



Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at the Neighborhood Assembly of God in Sunnyside. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Church of God, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery.

