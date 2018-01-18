Prosser boys fall 22-49 to Othello

— The Prosser boys wrestling team lost 22-49 to the Huskies on Tuesday.

The Mustangs won three matches via decision and two by forfeit; the Huskies won four by pin, two decisions and three forfeits.

Jacob Torres (120) of Prosser won a 4-2 decision against Arturo Solorio; teammate Jorge Uribe (145) won a 13-7 decision against Levi Garza; and Logan Candanoza (160) defeated Easton Roylance by a 15-2 major decision.

Torres is ranked in the 2A polls as No. 8 in his weight class, as is Candanoza.

Mat Hudak, No. 6 in the 132-pound weight class, was pinned by Othello’s Jeremy Mendez and 132-pound Kameron Merrick, ranked No. 8, lost a 15-13 decision to Jovani Espindola of the Huskies.

Prosser hosts an invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, including teams from Grandview, Granger and Sunnyside at Housel Middle School.