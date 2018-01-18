Vikings girls win 73-42

— The Mabton girls basketball team improved to 9-0, 13-2 with a 73-42 win against Kittitas/Thorpe last night.

The Vikings were led by Britnee Guerro’s 29 points and 11 steals.

Teammates Kassandra Hernandez chipped in 15 and Astrid Galarza scored 12. Galarza also had 9 rebounds.

Kittitas/Thorp’s leading scorer was Piper Williams with 14 points.