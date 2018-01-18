Vikings girls win 73-42

KITTITAS — The Mabton girls basketball team improved to 9-0, 13-2 with a 73-42 win against Kittitas/Thorpe last night.
The Vikings were led by Britnee Guerro’s 29 points and 11 steals.
Teammates Kassandra Hernandez chipped in 15 and Astrid Galarza scored 12. Galarza also had 9 rebounds.
Kittitas/Thorp’s leading scorer was Piper Williams with 14 points.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment