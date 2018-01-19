Alma Maria (Alvarado) Greinier, born May 10, 1960, in Amherst, Texas, passed on Jan. 16, 2018 , peacefully in her home in Bothell, surrounded by her family.

Alma grew up in Sunnyside. She met her husband Joseph and moved to his hometown of Petersburg, Alaska in 1994 where they lived for 16 years. Alma worked as an office manager for Norquest Seafoods and Trident Seafoods in Petersburg. In 2010, Alma and Joe moved back to Washington to be closer to her girls and grandchildren. She worked in the recruiting department at Icicle Seafoods in Seattle.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Greinier of Bothell; her two daughters, Jennie Herrera (Chris) of Snohomish, and Jackie McCann (Matt) of Everett.



Alma leaves behind three grandchildren that she adored more than anything, Addison Herrera (6), Christopher Herrera (3) and Kason McCann (1); one sister, Lisa McKinney (John) of Richland, and two brothers, Rey Alvarado and Eliazar Gonzalez (Mico) of Seattle; and numerous nieces and nephews that meant so much to her.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at The Silver Creek Family Church at 5326 176th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA.