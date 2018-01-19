Levy open house set

PROSSER — A special meeting to discuss the school district replacement levy will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Keene-Riverside Elementary multi-purpose room, 832 Park Ave.
District staff will provide information about the upcoming levy, Deanna Flores, interim school district superintendent, said.
Translation services will be provided.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment