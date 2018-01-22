Carolyn E. Williams, RN. BSN, beloved wife, sister and aunt, passed away on Dec. 4, 2017, after a brief illness.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 1, 1952, in Seattle to Cloe and Roger Garrison and moved to Sunnyside in 1954, where Roger began his law practice.

Carolyn was a graduate of Sunnyside High School Class of 1971 and went on to graduate from Loretto Heights School of Nursing in Denver, Colo., in May 1979.

Passing her nursing boards later that year. Becoming a Registered Nurse was the beginning of a long and honored career in nursing that began as a Candy Striper at Valley Memorial Hospital and a volunteer at the local Red Cross chapter.

Carolyn always credited the mentoring and encouragement of the nursing staff at the hospital for setting her on this path. During her career, Carolyn worked at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, was a first responder after 911 in New York City, for which she received a commendation from George W. Bush. She lived in a hotel on Kauai with no electricity for weeks after hurricane Iniki attending to the medical needs of the volunteer staff.

As the Occupational Health and Infectious Disease Manager for the City of Portland Police Bureau, Carolyn had administered thousands of flu shots to the officers and staff. She always kept a jar of suckers for the faint of heart at the ready, sometimes going so far as setting up an ambush station at 4 a.m. to catch the reluctant.

In her 38-year career as a nurse Carolyn deployed to fires, floods, hurricanes and earth quakes as a Red Cross volunteer. Volunteering was her passion. There are thousands of people across the country who benefited from her expertise as a disaster specialist and more recently as a member of the Washington County Medical Reserve Corp.

Carolyn taught countless classes in disaster preparedness, wrote manuals for teaching disaster preparedness, infectious disease protocols and many more.

In 1979 Carolyn was recognized for all her contributions by the American Red Cross with its highest national award for nurses, The Ann Magnuson Award. She was also awarded a plaque on the Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame for her work as a Red Cross volunteer.

In 2012, Carolyn was given the Heroes of Infection Prevention Award by the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology at a ceremony in New York City.

During all the many weeks of separation that were required at various times while Carolyn was away working and volunteering she was lovingly supported by her husband of 34 years “Bob” Robert D. Williams, who managed to keep the rest of their lives organized and on track.

In addition to the countless volunteer hours Carolyn gave to anyone who needed her, she attended to her family with love and compassion, and saw her parents thru their last days - Cloe in 2009 and Roger in 2017.

We will miss her loving heart and wicked sense of humor. Her passing leaves a huge hole in our lives and those whom she attended so generously.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Robert D. Williams of Portland Ore., sister–in-law Marge Simons of Springfield, Ore. brother- in-law Dick Williams of Carmel, NY. sisters Catherine Smith (Ron) of Redmond, Christine Garrison of Kirkland, and brothers Paul Garrison(Kathi) of Colville, and Douglas Garrison of Sunnyside.

Her oldest brother John Garrison passed away in 2008.

Carolyn was affectionately known as Aunty Soft Touch by her nieces and nephews for her willingness to do pretty much anything they asked, be it cookies for breakfast or trips to the Portland Zoo and OMSI during Aunty Camp.

She will be greatly missed by Rachel and Steven Smith (Loni) Christopher (Kay Lynn) Casey and Jacob (Chelsea) Garrison, great niece Rylie Jo Garrison and great nephews Austin, Cameron and Aiden Garrison.

A Memorial reception will be held on the Campus of Marylhurst University, Marylhurst Ore., in the Hawthorn Room at noon Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. A luncheon will follow.

Anyone wishing to honor Carolyn’s life is welcome. Donations to the Oregon Trail Chapter of the Red Cross can be made to 3131 N Vancouver, Portland Ore., 97227.