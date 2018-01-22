Introduction of police officer

GRANDVIEW — New police officer Robert Gonzalez will be introduced and given the oath of office at special meeting of the City Council at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 207 W. 2nd St.
There will also be a retirement award presentation for out-going police Sgt. David Palacios.
Regular new business will include approval of a memorandum of agreement between the city at Teamsters Local No. 760 Police Sergeants-Patrol regarding retirement hand-gun retention
