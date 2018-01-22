Tourism on the agenda

PROSSER — The City Council will have a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at Council Chambers at 601 7th St.
Among new business to deal with will be approval of the Lodging Tax Advisory Board’s recommendation for tourism grants.
Also on the agenda is the engineering contract for the Old Inland Empire Highway utility extension project.
