Travel plans on agenda

MABTON — Several travel requests will be considered when the Mabton School Board meets at 3:30 p.m. today at the district office.
One request is for six students, to be determined, for the National Association of State Directors of Migrant Education Conference in Portland, Ore. April 29 to May 2.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment