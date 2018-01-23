Artist grants available

— The Harry Christian Cook and Blanche McLane Art Scholarship applications are now available at the Grandview Public Library.

To be eligible, applicants must be under age 25, preferably a high school senior, attends or have graduated from any high school within a 20-mile area of Grandview.

The $1,500 scholarship will be paid directly to the recipient’s college. The deadline is March 31. A portfolio of 10-20 original pieces must be submitted with the applications to the library at 500 W. Main St.



Call the library at 509-882-7034.