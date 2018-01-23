Crisis training offered

SUNNYSIDE — Crisis volunteer advocate training is now being offered at the Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services, 600 North Ave., from 5-8:30 p.m.
To register for the classes held three weeks will be held on Monday and Wednesday.
Call 509-837-6689 to register for the class.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment