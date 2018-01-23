Ellen Louise Phinney, 81, of Yakima. died Jan 20, 2018, in Yakima.
A longtime Sunnyside resident, she was born May 18, 1930, in Hobsonville, Ore.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at the Englewood Christian Church, 511 North 44th Ave., Yakima.
Those wishing to sign Ellen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
