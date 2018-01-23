Ellen Louise Phinney, 81, of Yakima. died Jan 20, 2018, in Yakima.

A longtime Sunnyside resident, she was born May 18, 1930, in Hobsonville, Ore.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at the Englewood Christian Church, 511 North 44th Ave., Yakima.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.