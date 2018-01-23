Grapplers sell Krispy Kreme

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Little Grapplers wrestling team is selling Krispy Kreme donuts today and Wednesday to raise money for new singlets and sweats.
Wrestlers ages 5-14 will each try to sell 13 boxes of donuts, which will be available for pickup Friday.
To order donuts and support the team, stop by The Daily Sun at 600 S. Sixth St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday.
A box includes a dozen donuts and costs $12. Make out checks to Sunnyside Little Grapplers.
