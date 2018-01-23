Grizzlies girls top Davis

— The Sunnyside girls basketball team improved to 6-1 in conference play, 11-4 overall, with a 59-39 home victory over Davis on Saturday.

Ashlee Maldonado led the team with 22 points and 4 assists. Kameran Rodriguez posted 12 points, and Chastitee Garza scored 11.

Garza also had 6 steals, while Brielle Newhouse had 6 rebounds.

“It was a dog fight,” Sunnyside coach Rick Puente said. “The score is deceiving.”

The Grizzlies led 25-20 at halftime.

Puente said the team picked up its intensity in the second half. Sunnyside outscored the Pirates 19-9, 15-7 in those final two quarters.