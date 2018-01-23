John A. Hunting, 91, formerly of Grandview, died Jan. 17. 2018 in Coupeville.

He had been living in Oak Harbor.

He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Port Angeles.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, with the funeral service to start at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor John’s memory may contribute to The Flying H Youth Ranch, Naches, or Jews for Jesus.

Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.