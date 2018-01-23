Peace and coffee opens

Peace Love and Coffee owner Addie Sybouts of Grandview has opened a second coffee stand. She has taken over the stand at the Sunnyside Chevron Station on South First Street.
Sybouts also operates a drive-through coffee shop of the same name at 101 Stover Road, Grandview.
