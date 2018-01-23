Rapist moves to this area

SUNNYSIDE — A convicted 44-year-old rapist has relocated to the city.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Martinez now resides in the 200 block of Albro Road.
Martinez was convicted of first-degree rape on Oct. 1, 1994.
Martinez is not currently wanted.
