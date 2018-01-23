Ruth Campbell Hall, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17, 2018, in Kennewick.
She was born April 24, 1937, in Prosser.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens under the direction of Smith Funeral Homes.
Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
