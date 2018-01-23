Vikings knock off Knights

MABTON — The Vikings girls basketball team improved to 9-0 in league, 13-2 overall, with its 56-36 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy on Saturday.
Brittnee Guerrero outpaced everyone with 26 points and 7 rebounds Kassandra Hernandez was also in double digits with 14 points.
The Vikings outscored the Knights 19-4, 15-11 and 13-12 in the first three quarters. The fourth was even at 9-9.
The Knights were led by Willa King with 22 points.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment