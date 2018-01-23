Vikings knock off Knights

— The Vikings girls basketball team improved to 9-0 in league, 13-2 overall, with its 56-36 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy on Saturday.

Brittnee Guerrero outpaced everyone with 26 points and 7 rebounds Kassandra Hernandez was also in double digits with 14 points.

The Vikings outscored the Knights 19-4, 15-11 and 13-12 in the first three quarters. The fourth was even at 9-9.

The Knights were led by Willa King with 22 points.