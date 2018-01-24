Area teams in RPI Top 10

— Sunnyside Christian’s boys basketball team is the highest ranked in the Lower Yakima Valley at No. 1 in the 1B Rating Percentage Index.

As of last night, Yakama Tribal was No. 4 in the same RPI.

Zillah’s girls and boys teams are No. 3 and No. 5 in their respective 1A index, while Mabton girls are No. 5 in the 2B index.

The Knights girls team is No. 8 in the 1B girls index, and Toppenish boys are No. 9 in the 2A boys index.

Sunnyside High School boys basketball is also No. 9 in the 4A boys index, while the girls team is No. 10 in its index.

Another No. 10 team is the Prosser girls in the 2A girls RPI.