Eagles defeat Pirates, 93-48

BICKLETON — The Pirates suffered another loss to Yakama Tribal, 48-93, last night.
The Eagles led 26-15 at the end of the first period, and held the Pirates to just 8 points in the second. Bryan Strom scored two 3-point baskets in that period as his team tallied another 24 points.
In the second half, the Eagles outscored the Pirates 43-25.
Scoring a game high 28 points was Cesareo Arriaga of the Pirates. He also collected 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Teammate Dakota Riggs tallied 12 points.
Leading the Eagles were Bryce Strom with 20 points, Noah Pastrana and Bryce Strom with 16 apiece, and Isiah Strom with 15.
