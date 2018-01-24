Eagles defeat Pirates, 93-48

— The Pirates suffered another loss to Yakama Tribal, 48-93, last night.

The Eagles led 26-15 at the end of the first period, and held the Pirates to just 8 points in the second. Bryan Strom scored two 3-point baskets in that period as his team tallied another 24 points.

In the second half, the Eagles outscored the Pirates 43-25.

Scoring a game high 28 points was Cesareo Arriaga of the Pirates. He also collected 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Teammate Dakota Riggs tallied 12 points.

Leading the Eagles were Bryce Strom with 20 points, Noah Pastrana and Bryce Strom with 16 apiece, and Isiah Strom with 15.