Ellen Louise Phinney, 87, of Yakima, went into the arms of her loving Savior on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Ellen was born May 18, 1930, in Hobsonville, Ore., to Martin and Margaret (Everest) Lichtenthaler.

Ellen was raised in the mountains of Tillamook County. She was taught by her mother to arrange flowers, paint and spent her youth hiking through the mountains of Tillamook.



She came to Yakima in 1948 to be in a wedding and didn’t return. She met Lloyd at the First Christmas Church and got married in 1950. In 1952, they became charter members of the Englewood Christian Church.

In 1962 they moved to Sunnyside with four kids where they joined the First Christian Church. Ellen joined the choir and then became the choir director. Her love of music was with her throughout her life. Ellen always had an open door and heart for anyone in need, be it a hug, meal or a place to live.

Ellen opened a small artificial flower shop in the front porch of their home 1964 that slowly started to take over the house. She moved her shop into downtown Sunnyside and called it Ellen’s Artificial Flowers. One of her friends came to her with an idea to make a crystal flower and between the two of them they came up with “Eileen and Ellen’s Crystal Flowers.” Eventually they also came up with a mud flower and sold their flowers all around the United States.

Ellen started working for Mid-Valley Greenhouse as a florist and gardener in the late 1960’s. She worked at Mid Valley Greenhouse for close to 25 years. Ellen’s last business was opening a Thomas Kinkaid Gallery in Sunnyside working alongside Lloyd for six years until they retired to Yakima.

Once in Yakima, never to be idle, she worked in her garden every day and was always making flower arrangements, painting or finding something to do with her hands. For a few years they made glass flowers and sold them at farmers markets, making life beautiful.

They started going back to the Englewood Christian Church, where she jumped right in and started to bring flowers for all to enjoy.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd Phinney Yakima, her children David and April Phinney, Eugene Ore., Jerri and Kevin Williams, Lynnwood, Terri and Jack Syverson, Woodland Calif., and Linda and Jerry Fairbanks, Orting. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 4.5 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held aaaat 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at the Englewood Christian Church, 511 North 44th Ave., Yakima.

Those wishing to sign Ellen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.