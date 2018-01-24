Girls get extra mat time at mix and match

— Girls from several schools, including Granger, Goldendale, East Valley (Yakima), Kiona-Benton, Mabton and River View, were on the wrestling mat last night during a mix and match meet.

Team scores weren’t kept as the girls competed against opponents when and where they could.

Makayla Riggs of the Spartans wrestled Alana Newborn of the Red Devils two times. Newborn bested Riggs by a 7-0 decision in the first match, but Rigs pinned Newborn in the rematch.

Newborn was also pinned by Nizhoni Tallman of the Spartans in 1:42.

Tallman later pinned Candace Hernandez of the Red Devils in 2:20.

Hernandez won one of her matches by pin. She was ahead 10-3 in a bout against Granger’s Ana Isiordia and, with just 8.7 second remaining in the third period, got the pin.

Riggs had one other match. She competed against Devan Gamez of the Bears and lost by pin in 2:53.

Gamez also pinned a Goldendale competitor in 3:45.

Tallman also had another pin. She was the second competitor to face Keiden Espinoza of the Vikings, pinning her in 3:47.

Espinoza won her first match, however. She pinned East Valley’s Genesis Saria in 1:08.