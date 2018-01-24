Knights girls win 55-28

— The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team defeated Liberty Christian 55-28 last night.

Leading the Knights with a double double — 19 points and 12 rebounds — was Emily Banks.

Teammate Sailor Liefke tallied 15 and Alyssa Martin chipped in 12 points.

The Knights boys also defeated the Patriots, 77-41.

They had a 42-22 lead at halftime, held Liberty Christian to 9 points in the third period and 10 in the final.

Further statistics were not reported.