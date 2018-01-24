Knights girls win 55-28

RICHLAND — The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team defeated Liberty Christian 55-28 last night.
Leading the Knights with a double double — 19 points and 12 rebounds — was Emily Banks.
Teammate Sailor Liefke tallied 15 and Alyssa Martin chipped in 12 points.
The Knights boys also defeated the Patriots, 77-41.
They had a 42-22 lead at halftime, held Liberty Christian to 9 points in the third period and 10 in the final.
Further statistics were not reported.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment