Maria Estella “Mary” Sabedra, 57, of Sunnyside passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Maria was born Nov. 9, 1060, in Carrizo Springs, Texas, the daughter of Angela Melendrez and Estevan Valle Sr.

At an early age, she moved with her parents to Sunnyside where she spent her early years and received her education.

On Sept. 6, 1980, she married Ilario “Larry” Sabedra. Together they had three children – Albert, Tracy and Erica.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved attending her son’s baseball games, loved to dance to Tex-Mex music, and enjoyed her grandkids to the fullest.

She was diagnosed cancer in 2014. Everyone that knew her, knows that she was a strong woman and fought until the end. She never gave up.

Maria is survived by her children: Albert, Tracy (Marc) and Erica(Raul); grandchildren Raegan, Madison, Emily, Olivia and a grandson Jacob (who is on his way. She is also survived by her parents Angela Melendrez and Estevan Uvalle, Sr, three brothers: Juan (Patsy) Joe (Olga) and Albert(Tina) and two sisters Cindy and Kelley (David) and sister-in-law Mandy Uvalle, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Sabedra, a brother Estevan “Nune” Uvalle Jr and a sister Carmen Uvalle.

A celebration of Mary’s life was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a rosary Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Sunnyside. Church services were held Friday, Jan 19.

The family would like to thank Tri-Cities Cancer Care Alliance and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic in Grandview and everyone for their prayers and support.

Mary will be missed by everyone.