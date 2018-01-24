Mustangs pull out victory in rivalry games

— Mustangs fans were on their feet last night as first the girls narrowly edged Grandview, 54-53, with 21 seconds on the clock, and then, the boys pulled out a stunner, 58-54, against the Greyhounds.

Girls

The Mustangs girls came from behind to win in the waning moments of their game against the Greyhounds.

Grandview started the game with an 11-8 first-quarter, and Prosser outscored the visitors 14-9 in the second for a 22-20 halftime lead.

In the third period, the Greyhounds re-took the lead, outscoring the Mustangs 18-9.

With 7 minutes remaining, Prosser was able to slow Grandview’s scoring run and regain a 1-point lead (52-51) with just more than a minute on the clock.

The Greyhounds regained possession and got another 2-point basket.

The teams battled back-and-forth, fighting for the basket, but struggling to get the ball to drop.

It came down to seconds on the clock. Karina Fajardo of the Greyhounds fouled Marissa Cortes.

Fajardo had to leave the floor with it being her fifth foul of the game.

Cortes went to the line and dropped her first bucket to tie the game.

She dropped the ball in the bucket on her second shot to give the Mustangs the lead again.

Grandview couldn’t maintain its next possession, fouling Brandi Groeneveld. That misstep led to the end of the game.

Cortes scored a game high 20 points and had 5 steals.

Teammate Brooke Wheeler hauled in 12 rebounds.

Three Greyhounds scored in double digits. Fajardo and Michelle Ruiz each tallied 14 points, while Bailey Duis scored 12.

Teammate Andrea Laurean collected 7 rebounds.

Boys

The Mustangs boys were in trouble, getting a slow start.

They didn’t get on the scoreboard until halfway through the first quarter (2-14). That quarter ended 24-9 in favor of the visitors.

“I let the boys keep playing through it without taking a timeout to stop the bleeding,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said.

In the second period, the Mustangs picked up the pace and played harder, “... doing what they can to go on a run ourselves,” he said.

The Mustangs added 21 points to the scoreboard before the half.

Teagan Cox scored 9 of his 14 points in that quarter alone, while the defense held Grandview to 8 points.

“Tonight was a growing experience for us and the boys played well,” coach Cox said.

Also scoring double digits was Will Weinmann with 10 points.

Teammates Haden Hicks and Chase Courtney collected 11 rebounds apiece.

Statistics for the Greyhounds were not reported.