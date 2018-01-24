Ruth Eda Campbell Hall, 80, of Kennewick, formerly of the Lower Valley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Kennewick.

Ruth was born April 24, 1937, in Prosser, the daughter of Ed and Pauline (Squire) Campbell.

Ruth received her education and graduated from the Adventist Academy in Auburn.

In 1984 Ruth married Jesse Hall in Las Vegas, Nev. Ruth and Jesse made their home in Grandview for many years.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, sewing quilts and watching her husband work their farm. She also loved tending to and spending time in her rose garden. Ruth was a member of the Adventist and Nazarene Churches.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Deana (Doug) Forman, Eydie (Jerry) Dean, stepdaughters Cyndi Rassmusen, Patty Andering, and stepsons Dan (Shelby) Hall and Tim Hall. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven and one on the way great- grandchildren and Uncle Carl Campbell.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Hall, stepson Less Hall and grandson John Dean.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens under the direction of Smith Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale FL 33309-2132 Tel: 1-800-225-6495

