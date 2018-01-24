Schools seek 4-year levy

— The School District is asking patrons to approve a 4-year replacement levy on Feb. 13.

If approved, the levy would raise $5.1 million over four years for supporting school programs not covered by state basic education funding.

The levy rate each year would be $1,50 per $1,000 assessed valuation. That rate would raise $1.2 million each of the first two years and $1.35 million the third and fourth years.

The School District invites voters to a community information forum tomorrow. There will be answers to your questions. There will be a second community forum on Feb. 5.