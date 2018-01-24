Wins secured by Leopards

— Both the Zillah girls and boys basketball teams defeated Cle Elum-Roslyn last night.

The girls won 53-43, and the boys won 77-33.

Quarter scores for the boys game against the Warriors were not available.

The Warriors girls had a 12-10 first-quarter lead, but the Leopards took the lead with a 17-11 second period. The halftime score was 27-23 in favor of the visitors.

Both teams were held to single digits in the third quarter (9-7), with the Leopards maintaining the lead and clinching the win with a 17-13 fourth-quarter showing.