Wins secured by Leopards

CLE ELUM — Both the Zillah girls and boys basketball teams defeated Cle Elum-Roslyn last night.
The girls won 53-43, and the boys won 77-33.
Quarter scores for the boys game against the Warriors were not available.
The Warriors girls had a 12-10 first-quarter lead, but the Leopards took the lead with a 17-11 second period. The halftime score was 27-23 in favor of the visitors.
Both teams were held to single digits in the third quarter (9-7), with the Leopards maintaining the lead and clinching the win with a 17-13 fourth-quarter showing.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment