Boys wrestling teams lose to northern foes

— The Sunnyside boys wrestling team lost its dual against Moses Lake 22-39 Tuesday, while Grandview’s boys lost 17-53 to Quincy.

The Grizzlies won four decisions, a major decision and a pin, but lost three decisions, four pins and an injury default.

The injury default was at 106 pounds. Freshman Elijah Barajas of Sunnyside suffered a knee injury, giving Jonathan Tanguma the win.

“Eli will be back,” Sunnyside coach George Paulus said.

Barajas is one of four freshmen on the Grizzlies varsity team. The other three — Andrew Macias, Ignacio Payan and Austin Villanueva — have all been having successful seasons with more than 25 wins apiece.

Villanueva wrestled at 138 pounds against the Chiefs, instead of his usual weight of 132. He won a 5-3 decision against former Grandview resident Mathew Humphreys.

“We had quite a few wrestle up,” Paulus said, noting Jose Campos wrestled at 132 pounds instead of 126.

He won a 6-2 decision against Robert Hipolito.

Macias (120) won a 12-0 major decision against Hunter White, and didn’t compete.

Another decision for the Grizzlies was won by Izaiah Gonzalez (145). He defeated Cruz Vasquez 9-5.

Teammate Jector Ramirez (285) won a 3-0 decision against Pablo Mejia.

The only pin for the Grizzlies was at 152 pounds. Anthony Moyer defeated Deigo Vargas in 4:19.

At 160 pounds, B.J. Mullin of the Chiefs won a 3-1 decision against Isaac Rodriguez.

Alan Ochoa of the Grizzlies was pinned in 1:28 by Hunter Cruz at 170 pounds.

Moises Morales (182) lost an 8-4 decision to Beau Mauseth, defending state champion.

Isaiah Lopez was pinned in 3:32 by Bailey Sanchez (195) of the Chiefs.

Payton Castro of the Chiefs defeated 220-pound Daniel Huizar in 4:26.

Sam Guerrero of the Grizzlies was pinned in 30 seconds by Maximus Zamora at 113 pounds.

Xzavier Villarreal (126) won a 5-3 decision against Fabian Ortega.

GRANDVIEW

The Greyhounds had two major decisions, a decision and a disqualification in their favor.

Adrian Benitez (120) won the disqualification over Tanner Bushman.

Kenneth Plaza (126) won an 11-1 major decision against Damion Casillas and D.J. Saunders (132) won a 13-1 major decision against Jose Buenrostro.

The last to win his match was 138-pound Ian Campuzano. He secured a 6-3 decision against Oswaldo Perez.

Abisai Mendoza (106) was pinned in 1:03; Jesus Sanchez (145) was pinned in 37 seconds; Isaac Dean (152) lost by technical fall (20-4); Alec Lepe (160) was pinned in 1:57; Greg Vivar (170) was pinned in 1:21; and Martin Garcia (285) was pinned in 1:51.