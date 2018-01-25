Knights girls hit 700 wins

— The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team now has more 700 victories, hitting the newest century mark last week against Pomeroy.

That means coach Al Smeenk, 67, has 700 wins under his belt. He’s been the only girls coach the program has known.

Winning all those games isn’t as important to Smeenk as the relationships he’s fostered throughout the years, having begun his coaching career in 1982.

Smeenk has coached talented and memorable players, some of whom are second generation athletes in the program.

Sylvia (Wolters) Newhouse and Robin (Bosma) den Hoed were some of Smeenk’s earlier players.

Their daughters Danielle Newhouse and Alexandra Newhouse, and Erica, Kara and Krista den Hoed are a few he “can think about” who played a generation later.

Its been about four years since Smeenk’s team won its 600th victory. Yes, the players on the team were different girls. They included Stormee Van Belle, Annie Brouwer and Katelyn Banks, the older sister to two of his current players. Brittany Broersma and Melissa Dalrymple were also among the Knights in 2014.

That game was against Yakama Tribal, and the 500th win was Dec. 23, 2009 against DeSales.

That team included Analisa Van Oostrum, Julie Long, Kelly Newhouse, Jolene Van Wingerden, Hilari Bosma, Alyssa Haak, Janelle DeGroot and Renee Dalrymple.

“I’ve been blessed — they’ve been great kids, great dads and moms, a great school,” Smeenk said.

“I’ve had a lot of great assistant coaches.”

The Knights, under his leadership, have made 24 trips to the Hardwood Classic, and Smeenk was named to the Washington Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame two years ago.

“I only know of two others who have as many wins, and they are both in the Hall of Fame,” he said.

One of those coaches, too, has coached at the same school his entire career.

“I think if you are happy where you are, there’s no reason to go anywhere else,” Smeenk said.

He’s been teaching at Sunnyside Christian Elementary School for 41 years.

Smeenk said he plans to continue teaching and coaching as long as he can.

He said he’d been teaching and coaching at the school when Sunnyside Christian built its high school.

“They needed a coach for girls basketball and I asked if I could coach them,” Smeenk said.

The decision has provided him a career he loves, and he doesn’t have any plans to change it.