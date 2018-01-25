Sunnyside girls defeat Greyhounds

— The Grizzlies girls wrestling team handed Grandview a 53-8 defeat last night.

Sunnyside won six matches in the dual by pin, and three by forfeit — 145, 170 and 235 pounds. The Greyhounds’ won a forfeit at 105 and two others by pin.

Starting the dual at 100 pounds, Eliza Sandoval of the Grizzlies pinned Jazell Tovar in 1:37.

At 110 pounds, Aaliyah Chavez pinned Kaitlyn Gomez in 1:27.

Enevaeh Beltran pinned Angelica Ochoa of the Greyhounds in 4:52 at 115 pounds.

Riley Guerrero of the Grizzlies pinned her 120-pound opponent, Kiara Sanchez, in 1:07.

The next match-up was at 125 pounds. Jennifer Ramos of the Greyhounds lost by technical fall (15-0) to Mireya Sanchez.

Mollee Weddle (130) of the Greyhounds got her team’s first pin in 2:16 against Clarisa Calderon.

That match was followed by the 135-pound bout, pitting Grandview’s Jasel Perez against Mariza Espinoza. Perez prevailed by pin in 2:24.

Sunnyside took over at 140 pounds as Cheyann Rendon pinned Jairi Perez in 2:43.

Kylah Bunch (155) got a pin in 2:42 against Grandview’s Sandra Pacheco to end the dual.