1968: Congress move to expand Bumping Lake

110 YEARS AGO (1908)

Sunnyside Methodist Episcopal Church was dedicated by Dr. Henry I. Rasmussen of the First Methodist Church of Spokane. The new church was built to house 500 members.

100 YEARS AGO (1918)

Sunnyside Sugar beet farmers announced they would do their best to alleviate a sugar shortage by increasing acreage of the local crop. The sugar shortage was being experienced nationally.

The debt for Sunnyside Methodist Church was “liquidated” after the church’s district superintendent Dr. N. M. Jones of Walla Walla called upon the congregation to pledge sufficient funds to satisfy the debts of the church.

90 YEARS AGO (1928)

Sunnyside schools conducted citizenship classes and had an enrollment of 10 participants at Sunnyside High School.

The Sunnyside Piggly Wiggly Store advertised a sale on Del Monte products with tomato sauce on sale at 15 cents for three cans.

80 YEARS AGO (1938)

Onion production in Sunnyside and the surrounding area was reported at 41.58 tons per acre, record harvest for the crop.

A ball in honor of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s birthday, which was Jan. 30, was held in tin Sunnyside. Residents from Prosser, Grandview and Mabton attend the party.

70 YEARS AGO (1948)

Sunnyside residents John Kassebaum returned to the community after serving three years as the director of a humanity aid project in China. He and his wife assisted Chinese residents recovering from a flood in the Yellow River area of China.

60 YEAR AGO (1958)

Mojonnier and Son purchased the Sunnyside Big-Y plant for the processing of cherries and other Lower Yakima Valley fruits.



The U.S. Congress was considering the expansion of the Bumping Lake Reservoir near Yakima for more water storage. Water storage was viewed as critical to the Yakima Valley agriculture.

50 YEARS AGO (1968)

A January heat wave with temperatures hitting 68 degrees F hit Sunnyside, making area farmers very nervous for the time of year.

The Sunnyside High School Grizzlies earned an 80-75 victory against Grandview improving their record to 3-8 for the season. Andy Kupp of Sunnyside scored 15 points in the game.

40 YEARS AGO (1978)

Douglas Terry was named the city’s new public works director, becoming the second highest paid city employee with an annual income of $22,000. He replaced Roland Hemenway, who retired.