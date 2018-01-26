Chehalis is WIAA athlete of the week

— A girls basketball player for the Wolves is Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 2A girls player of the week.

Aleck Chehalis, a senior at the High School, is recognized by the association for helping her team defeat East Valley (Yakima) and Selah.

She scored 20 points and collected 10 boards against the Red Devils, and 16 points and 8 rebounds against the Vikings.

Chehalis was 8-for-10 from the charity stripe, including a free throw with just 4 seconds on the clock in overtime against East Valley.