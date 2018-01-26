Falcon Flight set Feb. 23-25

— The Tri-Cities Falcon Flight Fastbreak Frenzy is Feb. 23-25 for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 3-8.

The Amateur Athletic Union-sanctioned tournament starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 23, 8 a.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at different assigned gymnasiums throughout the school district.

The formats will be based on the number of teams in each division.

Visit ieaau.org to register.