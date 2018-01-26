John Peter Reihs, 97, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, June 24, 2018, in Sunnyside.
Born July 20, 1920 in Billings, Mont., a funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Sunnyside.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.
