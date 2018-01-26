Mustangs subdued by Wolves, 8-67

— Several Lower Yakima Valley wresting teams wrapped up the regular season last night.

Wapato defeated host Prosser boys 67-8, and Grandview girls defeated visiting Prosser 36-9.

At a double dual hosted by River View, Zillah defeated its host River View boys 63-11. The Leopards also won 72-0 against Columbia Burbank.

Granger in the same double dual defeated Burbank and River View by identical 59-6 scores.

Mabton, at that double dual, competed against JV wrestlers and the three Vikings lost each of their matches.

The Vikings girls had just one win from among the three wrestlers at East Valley (Yakima).

Wapato 67, Prosser 8

The Wolves defeated the Mustangs with eight pins, two forfeits and two decisions. Prosser won two matches by major decision.

The first to win a match for the host team was Logan Candanoza (160). He defeated Jose Acevedo by a 9-0 major decision.

Teammate Andrew Showman (182) defeated Juan Alvarado of the Wolves via a 12-3 major decision.

At 106 pounds, Jesus Vimeta of Wapato pinned Diego Contreras of the Mustangs and Uriel Garcia of Wapato Pinned Alex Martinez in the 113-pound bout.

In the 126-pound match, Jesus Rodrigues pinned Santiago Contreras of the Mustangs; Kade Merrick of the Mustangs lost the 132-pound match by pin to Wapato’s Sergy Salas; Matt Hudak lost by pin to Isaac Guillen of the Wolves in the 138-pound match-up; and Cesar Brizuela of Wapato defeated 145-pound Jorge Uribe with an 8-0 decision.

At 152 pounds, Alex Vaca of Wapato defeated Reilly Williams by pin in 2:57; 170-pound Hunter Moon lost a 4-7 decision to Jose Adame of the Wolves; Tyler Landa (195) was pinned by Juan Vidrio; and Dalton Hudson was pinned in 3:19 by Eduardo Mendez of Wapato.

Prosser 9, Grandview 36

The Greyhounds received five forfeits and won a decision and three pins.

Jazzell Tovar (100) pinned Elizabeth Torres of the Mustangs in 1:28; Jennifer Ramos pinned 130-pound Jennifer Rojas of Prosser in 1:02; and 135-pound Jasel Perez pinned Martha Akinbade in 55 seconds.

Greyhounds 115-pound Angelica Ochoa won a 13-10 decision against Eddlyn Ramangmou.

All 9 points for the Mustangs were accepted forfeits.

Mabton boys

The Vikings were outmatched by the opponents they grappled against.

Daniel Ramirez lost both his 220-pound bouts by pin. Wyatt Tynan of Zillah subdued him in 2:40, and River View’s Jorge De La Torre go the pin in 31 seconds.

Braiden Morrow lost his 285-pound match by injury default to River View’s Andrew Crane, and Jesus Mata, also at 285 pounds, lost a 1-0 decision to Jose Mendoza of Granger.

Mabton girls

The Vikings girls and Red Devils were both short full line-ups.

Winning the only match for the Vikings was Victoria Valencia at 145 pounds. She pinned Julyssa Balderas in 3:09.

Keyden Espinoza (100) was pinned by East Valley’s 115-pound Alana Newborn in 1:34.

In the 155-pound bout, Aaliyah Delgado of the Vikings fell to Diana Tello in 3:30.

Zillah 63, River View 11 Zillah 72, Columbia Burbank 0

The Leopards handled host River View and Columbia Burbank with ease, winning both matches at the double dual. There were just three matches against Columbia Burbank, all won by pin. Three of Zillah’s five matches against River View were won by pin.

Dawson Husted of the Leopards pinned River View’s Vinney Tovar in 1:06 and accepted a forfeit at 120 pounds.

A 19-6 decision against River View’s Miles Lozier went to Abel Troncosco at 126 pounds, and the Columbia Burbank match was won by forfeit.

Lane Damron wrestled the 145-pound bout against River View’s Logan Williams and got the pin in 1:21, while teammate Eric De La Rosa defeated Columbia Burbank’s Carson Dieringer by pin in 38 seconds in the same weight class.

Quinton Rogers-Burgett (160) of the Leopards subdued Kody Anderson of River View in 1:26, and accepted a forfeit against Columbia Burbank.

Isaac Vargas of the Leopards defeated Columbia Burbank’s Garrison Lee by fall in 53 seconds and accepted a forfeit in the 182-pound bout against River View.

At 220 pounds, Cristobal Alejandre of the Leopards pinned Zac Worcott of Columbia Burbank in 1:02 and accepted a forfeit.

The last match for the Leopards was between Wyatt Tynan and Devin Robert of River View. Robert prevailed by a 17-1 technical fall.

Granger 59, Columbia Burbank 6 Granger 59, River View 6

The Spartans won all three matches wrestled against Columbia Burbank by pin in the first period, two matches against River View by pin in the first period and two in the second.

Jose Mendoza (285) pinned both Zac Worcott of Columbia Burbank and River View’s Andrew Crane in the first period.

Omar Soliz of the Spartans pinned Vinicio Tovar of River View in the first period.

Juanito Isiordia of Granger Pinned Carson Dieringer in the first period and River View’s Logan Williams in the second at 145 pounds.

Diego Isiordia pinned Koty Anderson of River View in the second period in the 160 pound weight class.

In the 182-pound weight class, Bernardo Monreal of the Spartans defeated Garrison Lee of Columbia Burbank by fall in the first period.

Zillah is hosting a varsity All-Comers Invitational at 10 a.m. tomorrow to finish the regular season.

District wrestling begins next Friday. District 6 boys 4A is at West Valley (Yakima) High School, Granger hosts girls sub-regionals and 1A boys District wrestling, and Ellensburg hosts 2A boys action.