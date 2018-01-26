Sabrina A. Hernandez, 50, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Sunnyside.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 19, 1967.
A memorial service is not being planned at this time. Those wishing, may sign an online memorial book at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
